From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Ahmed Audi has announced the death of his father, Alhaji Abubakar Audi, Magajin Gari Laminga.

Late Alhaji Abubakar Audi died yesterday, September 29, and will be buried in his hometown of Laminga today according to Islamic rites.

In a statement, DCC Olusola Odumosu, Director Public Relations, NSCDC NHQ, Abuja, said Alhaji Audi was a retired civil servant who worked in several capacities as a Bursar of the College of Education Akwanga and the Director of Finance and Account, Nasarawa Local Government to mention but a few.

He was Married and blessed with children, many grandchildren and great grand children among who are the Vice Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi and Commandant General, NSCDC.

