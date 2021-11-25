From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has assured Nigerians of the Corps’ commitment to tackling the menace of kidnapping, abduction, banditry and other criminalities in the country.

He gave the assurance during a courtesy call to his office by the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sanni Bello who lauded the CG for his pragmatic approach in the fight against Insecurity in Nigeria.

Governor Abubakar Bello noted that since the assumption of office of the NSCDC Commandant General; the Corps has been doing her best to make the country safer.

In a statement, DCC Olusola Odumosu, Director of Public Relations, NSCDC NHQ, Abuja quoted him as saying “We are aware of the deteriorating state of Insecurity in the nation, hence all hands must be on deck; the political class, government and individuals must support the Security operatives by providing necessary logistics to enhance their operations”.

The Governor lauded the ACG Operations, Phillip Ayuba for changing the narrative in Security architecture of Niger State when he served as a Commandant, and expressed his belief that the ACG would perform excellently well if given higher resposibilies.

He further spoke on the efforts of the State government towards giving welfare packages to officers who lost their lives while discharging their duties.

While congratulating the Commandant General for his appointment by Mr President; Governor Abubakar said the State Government under his watch has made available expanse of land and temporary facilities for the establishment of Civil Defence Training College at Kotangora which is currently awaiting supervision by the Corps.

In his response, the NSCDC CG elucidated on the three mandates of the Corps which centres on Safeguarding all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, Disaster management as well as Training, Supervision and Monitoring of Private Guard Companies.

He also reiterated on deployment of over 7,000 Specially trained Agro Rangers Squad with the resposibility of securing farmers and the Agro Allied Industries across the nation.

Dr Audi said the fight against Terrorism is an asymmetric war which is different from the conventional war the nation is used to, but could be won if the battle is taken directly to the enemies’ camp, stressing that the NSCDC is fully ready to collaborate with other stakeholders in tackling Insecurity across board.

He however appealed to the government for the recruitment of more personnel into the NSCDC as this would enhance her operational efficiency and security coverage.

