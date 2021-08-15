JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The Akwa Ibom State command of the Nigeria Security and civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) has commenced investigation into the shooting of a 15-year old girl at a wedding ceremony in Uyo on Saturday by one of the officers of the Corps.

Daily Sun learnt that the girl, Veronica Kufre, was hit by a stray bullet allegedly fired from the officer’s gun when he and his colleagues contracted to maintain peace and security joined the guests at the wedding to hustle for food while still holding the obviously already cocked rifle.

A source at the event held at Akamba Nsukara, the host community to the permanent site of the University of Uyo, said; “The two security officers had joined other guests to help themselves with food and drinks while the gun was still in his hand suddenly discharged and dent the wedding couples and other guest at the ceremony scampering for safety.”

The source said there would have been more casualties if one of the officers had not quickly directed the nozzle of the gun to the ground for it to empty the bullet into even when the first bullet had already hit the girl.

“At first we thought that it was the usual gun shots that security officials would fire during burials, weddings and other ceremonies to keep the place lively, but when the young girl collapsed to the with blood spill, we discovered the devil was at work to kill our joy.” The source who insisted on anonymity disclosed.

Our correspondent learned that the accidental discharge victim was rushed to a private clinic along Atakpo Street, Uyo, (name withheld) for treatment.

The spokesman of the NSCDC in the state, Ukeme Umana, who confirmed the incident, said the state commander, Abidemi Majekondunmi, had been briefed.

Similarly,Abidemi Majekondunmi, who equally confirmed the happening, said “When I received information about it, we immediately activated the system structures to verify what happened. Most importantly, the victim is in a very stable condition.

” Meanwhile an in-depth investigation is oncourse.” The commander said.

