The Cooperative Society of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has distributed five cars, 35 motorcycles, 15 tricycles and lands to members of the cooperative.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr Oluwole Olusegun, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Ibadan.

Olusegun said that the items distributed were handed over to the beneficiaries by the NSCDC state Commandant, Iskilu Akinsanya, at the command’s headquarters in Agodi, Ibadan.

He said that the distribution was part of NSCDC Commandant-General Abdulahi Muhammadu’s policies on welfare for the personnel of the corps nationwide to ease their living conditions.

Akinsanya commended the Executive of the Cooperative for the gesture and management of the staff contributions judiciously.

“When you embark on programme that touches the lives of your people, it shows that you are working on their sustainability.

“The Executive is working in the interest of the members of the cooperative society in Oyo State NSCDC,’’ he said.

The commandant enjoined other members of the corps not yet registered with the Cooperative to do so to have opportunity to own land, commodities and other opportunities rendered by the cooperative.

The President of the cooperative, Assistant Superintendent Busayo Akinyemi, appreciated the state Commandant, who is the patron of the society for giving the executive free hand to operate.

He added that his motivation on financial management and prayer enable the executive to succeed.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Assistant Superintendent Patricia Eziliwe, thanked the commandant and executive for managing the cooperative devoid of fraud, manipulation and corruption. (NAN)