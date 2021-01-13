The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kaduna has inaugurated a new executive council members to run the affairs of its cooperative society for the next two years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that Haruna Sunday was inaugurated as Chairman of the society on Wednesday, with Mr Emmanuel Micheal as Vice Chairman.

Other members include Waje Barnabas as Secretary; Amos Dauda, Assistant Secretary; Haruna Ese, Treasure; Caleb Bakano, Finicial Secretary; Rahila Joshua, PRO; Danjuma Saidu, Chief Whip; Titus Hassan, Internal Auditor and Abdulganiyu Okino, Legal Adviser.

NAN reports that the new officials were administered the oath of office by Head of the Legal Unit of the corps, Yayaji Jauro.

Mr Nuradeen Abdullahi, the sector commandant, who is also the patron of the cooperative, charged the new exco to be honest and discharge their responsibility with intergrity.

“Our prayers to you is to see that you do not disappoint, always try to be honest and just in your dealings, don’t take your coming here as a guarantee that you will make something tangible out of it.

“Always try to be fair to all the cooperative members, do not attach sentiments in your dealings, try to build the cooperative as a family, taking everyone as your own.

“We hope that by the time we have a situation like this, we will remember and commend you for putting in your best like your predecessors have done,” the commandant added.

The new chairman of the cooperative, Haruna Sunday, pledged that the executive council will be fair, just and transperent to all members.

Sunday said they will redouble efforts to take the cooperative to greater heights and serve with honesty and integrity. (NAN)