From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Thursday, said it has put machinery in place to ensure the successful conduct of 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) in the State.

The State Commandant, Emmanuel Ocheja, disclose that 100 personnel will be deployed to all designated Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) centres where the matriculation examination will be conducted across Osun.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Atanda Olabisi, noted that necessary arrangement has been put in place to ensure adequate security of lives of candidates, the examination centres and JAMB officials.

He stressed the need for candidates to adhere strictly to laid down instructions on the examination day. The Commandant emphasized that personnel will work assiduously for the success of the examination, by the training they had received.

Ocheja, therefore, called on parents and guardians to warn their wards to do away with any incriminating material, as anyone found culpable will be dealt with in line with the extant laws.