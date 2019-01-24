NAN

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it had deployed 150 armed and unarmed personnel in different parts of Enugu ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential rally.

The NSCDC Commandant in Enugu State, Mr Steve Amoga, said this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Amoga said that the NSCDC personnel were posted to strategic locations, including the reception venues at the airport, stadium, Igwe Julius Nnaji’s Palace and University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

He said that all NSCDC vehicles had been fully mobilized for duty for President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit.

He said: “The command has completed its deployment of 150 personnel both armed and unarmed for the APC presidential rally slated for Thursday.

“The NSCDC will be working in synergy with other sister-agencies to ensure a hitch-free event.

“NSCDC personnel will be physically visible in strategic locations like road junctions, streets and roads leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, among other venues.’’

The commandant also said that heads of security agencies in the state met and inspected all the routes to the venues of activities during the rally to ensure proper security mapping.

NAN reports that the president and other chieftains of the party were expected to attend the rally billed to hold at the main bowl of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

In a related development, the Police Command in the state has assured residents of adequate protection of lives and property during the rally.

Mr Ebere Amaraizu, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) made the promise in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday.

Amaraizu said that the command had put adequate logistics in place in partnership with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders for a hitch-free visit by the president and his entourage.

“The command advised motorists and other road users to be law-abiding, saying that some major roads and streets in Enugu metropolis would be closed to traffic for some time in the course of the presidential visit.

He said that the roads and streets to be closed included Ogui Road, leading to Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, and Abakpa Nike Road passing through Liberty Bus Stop and linking T- Junction axis.

“Others are University of Nigeria Enugu Campus axis linking Ogui New Layout towards Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

““It is advisable to note that all markets within Abakpa axis and linking Igwe Julius axis will be closed temporarily also,’’ he said.