The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it is deploying 1,500 officers and men for the forthcoming Local Government Elections in Enugu State.

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) had fixed Feb. 29 for elections into the 17 chairmanship and 260 councillorship positions in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Enugu State Command, CSP Danny Iwuchukwu, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu deployment comprised uniformed and plain-cloth personnel.

“We are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a hitch-free and peaceful elections come Feb. 29. We have started deploying our well-briefed personnel to the 17 council areas, major polling administrative centres and polling units across the state.

“Enugu State is not known for electoral violence. However, we are not relaxing as we have made deployment to border council areas to check infiltration of political thugs and other undesirable elements.

“We are working in synergy with other security agencies in terms of sharing intelligence and joint duty during the election,’’ he said.

The NSCDC spokesman urged residents of the state to troop out en mass to exercise their right as the NSCDC would ensure maximum security for all electorate.

NAN recalls that no fewer than 296 candidates from 36 political parties would be participating in the elections.

ENSIEC would be deploying 3,058 ad-hoc staff for the exercise and had concluded their training. (NAN)