The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Delta State Command, has deployed 2,418 officers to provide security before, during and after the 2022 Easter Celebration.

The Commandant, Mr Abiodun Iskilu, said this in a statement signed by Mr Emeka Peters, the Public Relations Officer and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Asaba.

According to him, it is the core mandate of NSCDC to protect life, property, National Assets and Infrastructure in the State .

Iskilu said that the personnels were drafted from the Tactical Squad, the Anti-Vandal Unit, the Agro-Rangers, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), and the Rapid Respond Unit.

Others, he said, were Operations Dept, the Snipper Combatant (Female Squad) and the Department of Intelligence and Investigation.

He directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, Component Commanders and Squadron Leaders to supervise and monitor the deployed officers to operate within the extant laws and discharge their duty with professionalism.

Sikilu urged all Delta residents to go about their legitimate business without fear of molestation.

He reminded them that they should say something when they see something, adding that their identity would never be disclosed.