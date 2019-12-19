The Lagos command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 2,500 out of its officers in the state ahead of the Yuletide.

The state commander, Mr Cyprian Otoibhi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday that this was to ensure a violence-free period of festivity.

Otoibhi said that the officers were deployed to cover every nook and cranny of the state.

He also said that his officers would embark on regular patrols of all identified black spots in the state to send warning alerts to potential criminals.

Otoibhi said that the command, also, would continue to work with all the security agencies to ensure protection of lives and properties of the citizens of the state.

He said that he was delighted at the existing robust working relationships with the other security agencies in the state.

The commandant said that the NSCDC would continue to partner with them in protecting the state.

He also advised the citizens of the state to always report suspicious movements to security agencies for follow-up.

He wished the residents of the state a peaceful celebration of the Yuletide in love, joy and happiness. (NAN)