Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has disclosed that no fewer than 7,079 of its personnel and 60 sniffer dogs have been deployed to Ondo State to provide security during and after today’s governorhip election.

The Deputy Commandant General (DCG) of the coprs in charge of Operation, Mr Hilary Madu who disclosed this at a Press Conference in Akure, assured residents of adequate security.

Madu who explained that the personnel were drawn from seven commands across the country, said that four Assistant Commandant General (ACG) and seven Commandants were also deployed to the state.

He explained that the deployment was part of the ploy by the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola to provide security during the election.

According to him, the personnel have been warned to remain apolitical during the election, threatening that any personnel found wanting will be sactioned.

He said “We have come to Ondo State to monitor and provide security for the governorship election scheduled for today.

“We promise Ondo people that the exercise is going to be very peaceful and I will advise the people of Ondo State that nobody should die because someone wants to become Governor.

“We want to call on our royal fathers, religious leaders to warn their wards that they should not cause any havoc during the exercise,” he added.