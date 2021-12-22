From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it confiscated 112 illegal refineries and prosecuted 481 operators in the last 12 months.

It added that 133 Private Guard Companies (PGC) were sealed for illegal operation, 42 unsealed, 163 awaiting licensing.

NSCDC Commandant General, Abubakar Audi, made the disclosure, yesterday, in Abuja, at the 3rd Commandant General’s conference.

“The Corps has recorded a lot of successes in our anti-vandalisation drive and protection of critical national assets and infrastructure where several arrests and prosecutions have been recorded.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“For instance, earlier in the month of December 2021, the corps in synergy with sister agencies arrested 40 suspected oil thieves, 10 trucks, nine boats, 69 jerry cans/drums, 100 petroleum pipes and 83 sacks filled with suspected adulterated petroleum products in different parts of Rivers State alone.

“Other items recovered from the suspects includes; seven pumping machines, seven numbers of 40 HP Yamaha engines, one 90 HP Yamaha engine and several hoses used for syphoning AGO.

“The suspects are currently undergoing thorough investigation and will soon be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Audi charged NSCDC personnel to “ensure prompt and timely sharing of information/actionable intelligence to deal with the spate of insecurity occasioned by insurgency, terrorism, banditry, farmers herders clashes, communal/boundary clashes etc.”