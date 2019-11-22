Joseph Inokotong, Abuja
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has said that its introduction of new guidelines for operating private guards company in the country has dislodged 70 percent Lebanese from the sector, especially those who hide under the business to perpetrate ‘terrible acts’.
Also, it added that the new guidelines have brought to an end foreign nationals owning private guards company in Nigeria.
These measures, among others led to the confirment of international Awards on Nigeria in Qatar as the 3rd best country in Africa with a very robust private guards company structure.
The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu disclosed this yesterday at the NSCDC National Headquarters, Abuja
during a courtesy visit by the Commander, Brigade of Guards, Brigadier General Mohammed Takuti Usman with his entourage.
A statement by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Okeh (DCC) said while speaking on the mandate of the Corps, “the CG disclosed that the NSCDC has made giant strides in sanitizing the Private Guard Company in Nigeria by introducing solid reforms in that Sector.
“The new guidelines introduced brought to an end foreign nationals owning any PGC in Nigeria; the new modus operandi dislodged 70 percent Lebanese, who also leveraged on the sector to perpetrate terrible acts.
“Worthy of note, according to the CG, is the International Awards given Nigeria in Qatar as the 3rd best Country in Africa with a very robust PGC structure.”
According to the statement, the Civil Defence also beamed its searchlight on the Mining Sector, and had “arrested 1,800 illegal miners who are mostly Chinese citizens.”
The elated leader of the Civil Defence affirmed, that the sector as at today, has improved greatly.
The NSCDC boss said the Military, especially the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Navy have been very helpful to the Agency, stressing that the military is a dependable partner to the Civil Defence.
He congratulated the new Commander for his appointment, and said for General Usman to have been called to serve amongst many, shows the strength of confidence the President has in him and his team.
Gana prayed God to protect, guide and direct the new Commander and make him succeed in his new assignment.
General Usman thanked the Commandant General and his Management team for the very warm reception given him and his team.
He noted that the visit was one of familiarisation and very essential, as he has just been appointed as the new Commander of the Brigade of Guards.
He explained that the Brigade will always interface with the NSCDC as both have so much to benefit from each other, requesting passionately, that the healthy relationship between the Brigade and the Corps which is an age-long one affairs should continue, assuring that the Brigade of Guards will always give full working cooperation to the NSCDC.
The new Commander highlighted that his duty amongst others include the protection of the President of Nigeria, the President’s family and the Seat of power, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
The Commandant General also hosted top personnel from Eroton Exploration and Production Company, who visited the NSCDC to appreciate the protection given the Company’s facilities by Officers of the Corps, which enhanced tremendous increase in the company’s oil production capacity from 10,000 to 45,000 barrels of oil per day.
Also, the company commiserated with the Corps concerning some NSCDC personnel who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.
The Commandant General assured Eroton Exploration and Production Company of Civil Defence’s readiness to continue in discharging the Agency’s constitutional mandate.
