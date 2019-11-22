Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has said that its introduction of new guidelines for operating private guards company in the country has dislodged 70 percent Lebanese from the sector, especially those who hide under the business to perpetrate ‘terrible acts’.

Also, it added that the new guidelines have brought to an end foreign nationals owning private guards company in Nigeria.

These measures, among others led to the confirment of international Awards on Nigeria in Qatar as the 3rd best country in Africa with a very robust private guards company structure.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu disclosed this yesterday at the NSCDC National Headquarters, Abuja during a courtesy visit by the Commander, Brigade of Guards, Brigadier General Mohammed Takuti Usman with his entourage.

A statement by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Emmanuel Okeh (DCC) said while speaking on the mandate of the Corps, “the CG disclosed that the NSCDC has made giant strides in sanitizing the Private Guard Company in Nigeria by introducing solid reforms in that Sector. “The new guidelines introduced brought to an end foreign nationals owning any PGC in Nigeria; the new modus operandi dislodged 70 percent Lebanese, who also leveraged on the sector to perpetrate terrible acts. “Worthy of note, according to the CG, is the International Awards given Nigeria in Qatar as the 3rd best Country in Africa with a very robust PGC structure.”

According to the statement, the Civil Defence also beamed its searchlight on the Mining Sector, and had “arrested 1,800 illegal miners who are mostly Chinese citizens.”

The elated leader of the Civil Defence affirmed, that the sector as at today, has improved greatly.

The NSCDC boss said the Military, especially the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Navy have been very helpful to the Agency, stressing that the military is a dependable partner to the Civil Defence.

He congratulated the new Commander for his appointment, and said for General Usman to have been called to serve amongst many, shows the strength of confidence the President has in him and his team. Gana prayed God to protect, guide and direct the new Commander and make him succeed in his new assignment.