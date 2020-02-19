Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has declared as illegal a group called ‘South West Retirees of the NSCDC’ and has urged the public not to have any dealings with it.

The NSCDC also said its legal advisers have been notified concerning the group and its activities for appropriate measures to be taken on those parading themselves as retirees of the Corps.

In a statement issued by DCC Emmanuel Okeh, CDPRO in Abuja, the Commandant-General of the Corps, Abduallahi Gana Muhammadu, warned the public to desist from having any dealings with the group, saying the actions of the persons behind are illegal and are not affiliated with the Corps.

The Corps, he said, is yet to form an association.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) is sad to note the malicious allegations raised by the aforesaid, South West retirees of the NSCDC. ‘We disassociate ourselves from this organisation as ‘personae non-grata,’ we have no dealing whatsoever with this innocuous organisation’.

“NSCDC is a paramilitary agency of the Federal Government with rules and regulations governing its operations with the proper channel of communications, hence the corps can neither identify with any association or group of persons that are lawless and have no recourse to due process as purported by its leaders Morgan James and Mr Olaleye Moshood.

“The corps, therefore, declared the group illegal and the legal advisers have been notified, concerning the group and its activities for an appropriate measure to be taken on those parading themselves as retirees of the corps.”