From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has generated over N587,923,000.00 to the coffers of the Federal Government through the licensing of 752 private security companies and sealing of 81 of them for different offences.

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, made this known on Tuesday at the 2022 World Celebration of Civil Defence Day in Abuja.

The corps is said to have trained about 4,653 guards in less than a year

This, the CG said, is part of the ongoing reform processes aimed at improving service delivery in the private security guards industry adding that the corps is presently carrying out the process of digitalisation of the Private Guard Company Department for improved operational efficiency and productivity in the Private Security Industry and for administrative convenience.

According to him, the department is also coordinating biometric data capturing of all private guards, while impressing on the operators to make staff welfare and training their topmost priority.

Audi noted that NSCDC carried out a survey that identified 81,545 registered schools in Nigeria.

‘About 44,297 of this number are private schools while 37,248 are government-owned/public schools across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

‘Out of this figure, 35,112 are located in urban areas while 47,115 are located in rural areas. Also identified in the survey are 22,398 schools with perimeter fencing and 58,967 without perimeter fencing. It was further revealed that only about 17,164 schools have a form of physical security presence whose personnel are largely untrained. About 62,271 schools have no form of security presence,’ he said.

‘In response to the Safe School Initiative of the Federal Government, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps did a vulnerability survey of schools in Nigeria and prepared a framework of proactive security measures to be taken towards addressing the dangerous trend of attacks on schools in the country.’