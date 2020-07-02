Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three trucks loaded with crude oil suspected to have be stolen have been impounded by officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Delta State Command.

NSCDC Commander in the state, Mr. Chike Ikpeamaonwu who disclosed this in Asaba, said though the COVID-19 posed a major challenge, 11 suspects were arrested in the state.

Ikpeamaonwu said the command has also secured three convictions since his assumption of office over three months ago.

“Over the past three months, the command impounded three trucks loaded with stolen crude oil and also arrested 11 suspects.

“The current pandemic has affected my take -off and information gathering, as you know that our work is more on surveillance.

“So, we therefore had to revive the Asaba Marine Team of the anti-vandalisation unit of the corps at River Niger in Asaba.

“These have help the command curb vandalism in the state, as I speak to you now, the rate of vandalism has reduced drastically.

“The command has also trained and mobilized officers in the discharge of the lockdown enforcement duties.

“We also trained five agro mangers under the command and send them to Edo state to assist the emergency going on in the state,” he said.

He said the command had intercepted a lorry carrying about 80 persons who violated the inter-state lockdown while a three-week old baby was also rescued.