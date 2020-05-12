The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, says it has arrested five travellers who allegedly violated the border closure order by the state government.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Philip Ayuba, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen by the command’s Spokesman, Olufemi Omole, on Tuesday in Akure.

Ayuba said that the five travellers were apprehended by NSCDC officers and men on Sunday through sustained intelligence, and handed over to the Ondo State Task Force on COVID-19.

He said during interrogations, the travellers confessed that 10 of them who left Sokoto State alighted in Ibadan in Oyo State.

The commandant said two of them joined a heavy duty vehicle to Ondo state and were accommodated by three of their friends resident in Oba-ile, Akure.

He said that the command would continue to work relentlessly to enforce the border closure order.

Ayuba warned all heavy duty vehicle drivers conveying essential goods, to desist from “pretentious” haulage of passengers into the state as those caught in this act would face the wrath of the law. (NAN)