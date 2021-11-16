From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The leadership of Unified Nigerian Youth Forum (UNYF) on Tuesday said the alleged indiscriminate transfers of officers by the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, were not in the best interest of the country.

To this group, the development which was in bad fate would be counterproductive to President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption drive in the face of the dwindling economy.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

President of the Forum Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem in a statement lamented how competent officers have been replaced with those who would do the bidding of Audi against the national interest.

‘We have been following with keen interest on the allegations raised against the current Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, where contractors and other stakeholders from within were left with no option but to come out publicly to say their mind on unprofessional conduct, contract/job racketeering, favouritism, administrative bribe and others forms of bad leadership.

‘The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has zero tolerance for all forms of corruption at all levels of governance. But to our greatest surprise, NSCDC is the corruption hub of Nigeria under the leadership of Mr Audi.

‘In less than a year of his headship, he has transferred many professional, patriotic, committed and brave commanders of the corps out of strategic position/commands and replaces them with his puppets who lack all the required professional qualities to occupied such sensitive position considering the country recent experience against all forms of insecurity.

‘The NSCDC leadership is on a mission to compromise all youth groups across the country to stop them from exposing its corrupt practices and time for President Muhammadu Buhari to act to save the NSCDC is now.

‘We as an organised forum (Unified Nigerian Youth Forum) have chosen not to compromise our noble ideals and principles of fighting corruption and individuals who are derailing the anti-corruption crusade of President Buhari led administration.

‘If Mr president fails to act now by sacking Commandant General of NSCDC, UNYF will not hesitate to carry out massive protests across the country”, the group threatened.

The group dissociated itself from the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) ‘because it has become a willing tool and stooge for corrupt public officeholders at the detriment of Nigerians and the current administration.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .