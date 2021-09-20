From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has set up an intelligence-based team to thoroughly investigate one Abdullah Saidu, an acclaimed Civil Defence personnel arrested in connection with a group of armed bandits terrorizing some parts of Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi state.

The NSCDC said the investigative team would check available records to confirm the authenticity of Saidu’s claim in a circulating viral video clip that he is a staff of the Corps, and thereafter, the general public shall be adequately briefed on subsequent findings.

In a statement issued yesterday by DCC Olusola Odumosu, Director of Public Relations, NSCDC National Headquarters, Abuja, he said the purported video where the alleged suspect openly confessed to the crime is not enough to give credence to, or affirm his membership of the Corps as experience has shown that criminals are fond of impersonating security operatives in order to divert attention, subvert investigation or get away with the crime.

According to Odumosu, “it is pertinent to point out that the Nigera Security and Civil Defence Corps is a Federal security agency saddled with the responsibility of protecting lives and property amongst others, hence, would not in any way condone any saboteur of National Security or sponsors of criminalities.

“However, due to the high premium placed on integrity, discipline and professionalism by management of the Corps, an intelligence-based team has been set up to carry out thorough investigation on the matter and check available records to confirm the authenticity of his claim”.

He reiterated that the Corps will continue to discharge its statutory mandates without compromise but with humility and integrity, while also synergizing with other sister agencies in combating all forms of criminalities in the country.

