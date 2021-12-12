(NAN)

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, has commended the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for the security of lives and properties of Nigerians, whilst urging them to do better.

Belgore made the statement in Ilorin, at the weekend, during the End of Year Party and Award Night, organized by the Kwara State Command of the NSCDC.

The Permanent Secretary said that NSCDC and all other security personnel needed to be very active in ensuring peace and security in the country.

“Security is everybody’s business and should be the utmost concern of all citizens of the country.

“NSCDC has been doing a lot and I charge the Kwara Command to do better and ensure more peace and stability in the state.

“The State Commandant, Makinde Ayinla is an exemplary officer and has been active since his first day in office and that is why he is getting all the necessary support needed,” Belgore said.

The Commandant General, Mr Ahmed Audi also commended Kwara Command for its service to

humanity and called for more performance, in order to ensure full security of lives and properties.

Audi said that when he assumed office, there were lots to be done and as such, he drafted a five-point agenda namely “rejig, reform, rejuvenate, restructure and reposition”.

“My vision is to make NSCDC a world-class outfit, that protects the lives and properties of the citizens and ensures peace and stability.

“I have started many projects and made the staff enjoy lots of entitlements, like; payment of the allowance, compensation for accident and death and also resuscitated the Rapid Response Department.

“I urge the staff, who have not benefited in the Insurance Scheme and other benefits to go and claim theirs immediately,” he said.

In his vote of thanks, the Kwara Commandant, Ayinla thanked all the sister agencies, public and private organisations for their contributions towards making his work successful.

He said that the Command had settled more than 292 cases in 2021 and called for more co-operation from the people of the state, to continue to maintain peace and order.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that merit awards were presented to the Commandant General, the State Commandant and the Public Relations Officer of Kwara NSCDC, Mr Babawale Afolabi.

Also, awards were given to the best divisional office and other outstanding officers, including the Best Driver, who was given a cash prize of N100,000 and three media outfits, News Agency of Nigeria, AIT and Diamond FM.

