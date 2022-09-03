The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Katsina command, in ollaboration with the residents of Muhammad Bashar Housing Estate Katsina, has established an outpost to enhance security in the area.

Speaking at the inauguration of the outpost on Saturday, the NSCDC state Commander, Mr Muhammad Sanusi, described the new outpost as a great achievement.

According to him, the call for the establishment of the outpost came at the right time in view of the security challenges within the communities.

Sanusi said although the security situation in the state had improved, the outpost would contribute to sanitise the area from bad eggs in the society.

He further commended the efforts of the residents that led to the establishment of the outpost, adding that they deserved more commendation.

He assured the residents of the command’s commitment to provide the outpost with adequate operatives, including those with arms.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Community’s security committee, Alhaji Suleiman Abdullahi, said the insecurity in the state, especially within the communities, encouraged them to facilitate the outpost.

According to him, the outpost was the effort of the residents of the area who contributed towards the provision of the office and needed facilities.

While commending the NSCDC, the security committee chairman assured them of all the necessary support to succeed in protecting the lives and property of the residents.

“As elders in this area, we have all the necessary understanding with youths in the area; therefore, we are going to work together to give all the necessary support to the security personnel,” he said.

Also, one of the residents of the area, Alhaji Yakubu Daudawa, a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), said the outpost would assist in reducing the security challenges in the area.

Daudawa explained that the effort to establish the outpost was part of their concern to have adequate security and more peace within the area and the state in general.

He further called on other communities to replicate the development, to ensure that the state continued to enjoy the existing peaceful coexistence. (NAN)