Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday gun down a robber during a gun duel at the Ojukwu Centre, Owerri while others numbering about five escaped with bullet wounds.

According to the State Public Relation Officer of the NSCDC, Lowel Chimezirim who disclosed this to newsmen at briefing at the State command disclosed that the incident which occurred at about 2 pm saw the robbers attempting to steal government properties located at the centre which also housed some government establishments.

Chimezirim has assured that fleeing robbers would soon be rounded up in no time.

He seized the opportunity to warn members of the public to desist from hovering around the government premises at the centre especially at nights.