The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for “his kind disposition and sincere commitment towards security issues in the state”.

Speaking during the inauguration of a special squad known as Agro Rangers, which was initiated by the Corps’ Commandant General, CG Abdulahi Gana Muhammadu, to tackle issues between herders and farmers, the Enugu State Commandant, Everestus Obiyo, stated that Governor Ugwuanyi’s support and encouragement made the occasion possible.

Commandant Obiyo added that “the Agro Rangers Squad was part of Civil Defence response to bringing under control the unfortunate clashes, killings and wanton destruction of lives and property in our beloved country”, disclosing that the officers have been trained to intervene between the farmers/villagers and herdsmen as well as checkmate the activities and excesses of all the parties concerned to ensure peaceful co-existence for rapid growth and development.

The commandant maintained that the scheme was designed to also give physical protection to Agro Allied Investments, which include farmlands, livestock, silos, ranches and everything that is related to the nation’s agricultural economy as well as protect the citizenry from kidnapping, robbery and other violent crimes.