Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Imo State Command, has launched its new crime-bursting arm, Agro Rangers, to compliment the efforts of other units of the command.

While welcoming the Agro Rangers team after their two weeks successful training with other commands in Katsina State at the weekend, the State commandant, Ibrahim Raji, disclosed that the team would help in combating crimes in farmlands. He promised that related attacks by invaders on farmlands and forest in the state would be put to rest as the team, he explained, was specially trained for protecting lives and vegetation.

“They would ensure that your lives and crops are protected, no more fear of invaders in your farms, this team have been specially trained with other military agencies, they are back and we all can have confidence on them,” he said.

Although the team, he noted, is not limited to tackling crimes on the farmlands alone, he explained that it would assist in combating other related crimes, generally. As if to practically underscore the point he was making, he seized the opportunity to parade two suspects, Aguwa Chidebere, 44, and Onyeweaku Iheanacho, 35, for attempting to steal a Toyota Camry car with registration number MMA289AA, packed along Okigwe/Owerri road on August 15.