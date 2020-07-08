Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has handed over licenses of operation to 46 successful private security firms at the Corps National Headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

He charged the new entrants in the industry to give good accounts of themselves in the face of numerous security challenges in the country.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, the CDPRO Okeh EMMANUEL (DCC) said t he operators, whose applications met the requirement for the ownership of private security companies having undergone series of security screening by one of the highest intelligence body in the country, were congratulated by the CG but not without handing down conditions for them to abide by.

He said ‘’NSCDC is the sole regulator of the private security industry, hence, we reserve the right to revoke your license if you fail to renew your license or fail to abide by the laid down rules’’.

The CG reminded them that the operation license is not transferable to anyone for any business transaction.

‘’Equally, the use of firearms, bodyguards, VIP protection and bouncers are prohibited for Private Guard Companies but you can work with State commandants to use NSCDC armed squad and for the training of your guards’’, he was quoted as saying.

Gana disclosed that the use of ranks and other accoutrement comparable to that of the military or paramilitary is not allowed but they should ensure that all guards are duly registered with their PSID number conspicuously displayed above the top left pocket of their uniform.

He encouraged the practitioners to approach the NSCDC for biometric capturing (PSID) of all their guards, which is a mandatory requirement for operation and that, in order to avoid sealing and penalty fees, it is better to start processing the renewal, three months before their expiration.

However, for ease of doing business, Gana stated that he has upgraded the IT section of the private guards unit; hence, it is now possible to renew the license online without having to undergo the rigors of coming to Abuja for renewal of license.

He reiterated that, Government needs security reports from the PGC operators ‘’and since you are working in the grass root, you are much closer to the people, therefore you have to assist the conventional security agencies with regular intelligence gathering, this is a big task ahead of you and you must be diligent about it’’ the CG said.

He stated that the supervision of PGC has taken a new dimension; therefore, under-declaration of the total number of guards in their employment is an offence, which attracts penalty.

In addition, welfare of guards is paramount; practitioners must ensure they take the wellbeing of guards very seriously to encourage loyalty and avoid compromise.

According to the CG, NSCDC is a partner in progress and always ready to assist the practitioners once they abide by the code and ethics of industry.

He encouraged them to join the state chapters of the Association of License Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN) as well as notify the NSCDC State Commandants of their presence in any new state of operation and to always involve the NSCDC in recruitment and training of guards.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Alh Usman Ahamad Giedam, representing Septagon security services limited, thanked the CG for maintaining a high level of integrity and ensuring that due diligence is followed in the registration process.

He promised that they will go back to their respective constituencies and make a difference by contributing positively and actively to promote security in the country.