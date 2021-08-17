From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested an employment racketeer and scammer’s kingpin and 100 others, including a woman with her one-year old baby, who specialise in issuing fake employment letter to unsuspecting Nigerians searching for legitimate employment.

The alleged ring-leader, Mr. Gabriel Kingsley who claimed to be a University of Abuja student, and 100 others were apprehended by the female squad of the NSCDC operatives over the weekend on their way to Kaduna State to collect their “employment letters”.

Addressing journalists yesterday at the NSCDC, National Headquarters, Sauka, Abuja after the passing out parade of 267 officers and men of Batch 7 Armed Squad Trainees of the Corps, DCC Olusola Odumosu, Director, Public Relations, NSCDC NHQ, said the operatives acted on credible intelligence.

While parading the suspects before news haunts, Odumosu said luck ran out of the fake employment racketeers when the NSCDC operatives received credible intelligence on August 14, 2021 indicating that the culprits were camped at Kubwa General Hospital area, in Abuja suburb.

According to him, when the NSCDC female operatives got there, they fake job racketeers had departed the location and swiftly headed towards Kaduna.

The detour did not deter the NSCDC operatives who quickly embarked on a hot pursuit of the employment racketeers, intercepted them on their way to Kaduna and brought back to the NSCDC Headquarters in Abuja where they are currently being interrogated.

Odumosu said the NSCDC interrogators found the names of about 100 people with their “employment letters” in Mr. Kingsley’s handset, who also claimed to be a staff of the Presidency, and original credentials of the other suspects when frisked, an indicator that they were heading for screening.

On further interrogation, the alleged mastermind of the fake job racketeer claimed he was an Uber driver, hired by one Mr. Wale, at large, with the job detail of simply conveying others to Kaduna, after being promised some employment slots in the “deal”.

The Director, Public Relations, NSCDC National Headquarters told newsmen that the culprits were still being interrogated and would be charged to court when investigation is completed.

He urged Nigerians who are searching for job to follow legitimate routes, stressing that the NSCDC’s 2019 employment process was still ongoing and that the Corps does not collect money to offer applicants employment.

Odumosu reminded the general public that it is an offence to pay money in order to secure employment, just as it is for anyone to collect money for the same purpose, warning that both the giver and collector of money for employment have committed an offence under the law.

Meanwhile, the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi has warned the 267 officers and men of the

Batch 7 Armed Squad Trainees who passed out yesterday that the era of accidental discharge was over as any armed personnel of the Corps that flout the directive would be severely sanctioned.

While rewarding those who excelled during the drilling at the passing out parade, Audi said their resilience and determination to undergo the eight weeks training were pointers to the fact that they were achievers who were prepared to contribute their quota to achieving the core mandate of the Corps.