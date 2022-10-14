The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa confirmed the arrest of two suspects for alleged possession of 24 bags of adulterated fertiliser.

The NSCDC Spokesman in the state, Superintendent of Corps (CSC) Adamu Shehu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Shehu said the suspects, aged 27 and 23 were arrested on Tuesday in Hadejia Local Government Area.

He said the suspects were arrested in Hadejia town after they allegedly conspired and adulterated the commodity.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 184 and 97 of the Penal Code Law.

“The suspects were arrested following an intelligence report that the act was committed in one particular store behind Fatima Mai Fulani Plaza along Kano road.

”They are mixing NPK fertiliser of various companies with sand meant to be sold to unsuspecting members of the public,” he said.

The spokesman added that 27 bags of the commodity, with 24 already adulterated and three others filled with sand were recovered from the suspects during their arrest.

According to him, the recovered items are valued at N336,000.

Shehu added that the suspects had been charged to court. (NAN)