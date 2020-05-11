Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps [NSCDC] has arrested a 29-year-old man, Mr Chigozie (surname withheld) for allegedly defrauding a German national he met on a dating site.

Chigozie who hails from Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, was said to have met the victim, one Ms Magdalena, in August 2019 and from November 2019 till March 2020, defrauded her of 10,000 Euros.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of NSCDC in the state, ASC Okadigbo Edwin, the NSCDC said that the suspect had admitted his offence and would soon be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] for prosecution.

The statement partly read: “Preliminary investigations however revealed that the suspect allegedly met the victim in August 2019 on a dating site LESARION.com where a supposed relationship was consummated and from November 2019 till March 2020 defrauded the victim of 10,000 Euros.

“Suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the NSCDC.

“Meanwhile, exhibits recovered from the suspect include transaction details of monies transferred to him from the victim, a copy of purported letter allegedly written to the German Embassy protesting his Visa Denial by the embassy.

“Case under investigation after which the suspect would be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and prosecution,” the statement added.