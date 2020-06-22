Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

Three men, including Alaoma Onwuyiriuba, Amagu Moses and Nworie Victor, have been arrested for alleged adulteration of NPK Golden fertilizer in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State by officers of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Commandant, Lucy Samu, who paraded the suspects, said while acting on a tip-off, arrested the suspects in the very act of mixing illegal substance with the agro-chemical at a makeshift factory at Hossana Park within the metropolis.

Represented by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Paul Odimba, the commandant said the arrest was in line with the corps’ mandate on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protection of the populace.

Acting General Manager of Ebonyi State Fertilizer Blending Plant, Onuebonyi, Emerald Akaji, described the arrest as a breakthrough in the quest of the government to rid the state of fake and adulterated agro-chemicals.

She expressed concern over the fate of some farmers who might have fallen victim by patronising the adulterated fertilizer as they would end up having poor yield.

Akaji added that the fake fertilizer contained only two out of the four compulsory components of a good fertilizer blend.