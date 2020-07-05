Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested one Apostle Joseph Alhassan of Faith Agape Church, Narayi, Kaduna, Kaduna State, for allegedly raping his 16-year-old maid for five years.

Available information revealed that the suspect, who founded Orphans and Widows Welfare Foundation International, was picked by men of NSCDC at his residence, located at No 158 B, Abdulrahman Road, Shagari Low Cost Estate, Barnawa, Kaduna, after a complaint by the Kaduna State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development.

The maid (name withheld), who was physically traumatised told the Social Welfare Officer in-charge of the case, Brenda Bartholomew, in Kaduna yesterday that the suspect had been having carnal knowledge of her right from when she was brought in at age 11.

Relating part of her interaction with the victim, Brenda said the girl who hails from Saminaka in Lere Local Government Area of the state had been living with the accused as a maid.

According to Brenda, the case was reported to the ministry by a non-governmental organisation, Bridge That Gap Initiative, after which the ministry intervened to investigate the issue.

“After receiving the information, we reported the case to the NSCDC, Kaduna South Local Government Area Division, Kakuri, who thereafter arrested Alhassan and currently investigating the matter.

“We have taken her to the Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kakuri, for medical examination while we wait for NSCDC to conclude their investigation before we will proceed with the prosecution process,” she said.

Giving additional information on the development, Executive Director, Bridge That Gap Initiative, Gloria Kasang Bulus said her organisation got wind of the allegation through a neighbour’s child who attended the same school with the victim.

She said: “In 2019, we heard that another maid in the same house, a 12-year-old girl had told some of her friends at school that her fellow househelp was being sexually molested by Alhassan.

When contacted, the Child Protection Desk Officer, NSCDC Kaduna, Mr Shehu Maiyaki, confirmed that Alhassan was in their custody, and that the matter was being investigated.