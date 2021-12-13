The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended a suspect with vandalised transformer equipment worth millions of naira in Akwa Ibom.

Mr Abidemi Majekodunmi, NSCDC State Commandant, disclosed this at a press briefing in Uyo on Monday.

Majekodunmi said operatives of the command arrested the suspect conveying the items in a Toyota Camry, registered Abuja ABC 223 LK.

“We have here a case involving vandalism of transformers. Actually, we have a suspect here with us today, his name is David Utibe Okon, male, aged 30.

“We have him in custody and we have done first information report and in our investigation, we have discovered this act of conspiracy.

“We accosted his vehicle through a strategic partnership with some other critical partners.

“The fact of this case is that Government made provision for public utilities and some people act in an anti-social manner and destroy these utilities for personal gain. After, they will say there is no power supply.

“We arrested him with this vehicle and working tools used in committing the offense. They have balkanised transformer elements here, we also have armored cables and so on,” Majekodunmi said.

The commandant said the NSCDC would continue to protect critical government infrastructure for the growth and development of the nation.

He urged the people of the state to join hands with the command to ensure that non-state actors were not allowed to destroy the commonwealth of the nation.

“The NSCDC wants to enjoin the good people of Akwa Ibom state and the Nigerian people that ownership of public utilities belongs to them.

“They must act in such a conscious manner to protect public facilities because the public facilities are in place to actually serve them. Without the protection of public utilities, there can be no development.

“We are talking about the power sector, and power is cardinal to stimulate development and when we have such cases of anti-social conduct, it definitely will take our country back.

“So, all of us have to come to the deck and join hands together to ensure we protect critical assets and infrastructure.

“NSCDC is ever ready to deliver on its mandate of ensuring adequate protection of lives and government critical infrastructure.

“If we allow these non-state actors and suspected criminals to carry out their operations, they will take us back to the wilderness,” he said.

Majekodunmi urged parents and guardians to ensure they give their children proper upbringing to avoid such incidents.

The state commandant assured that the suspect and those now at large when caught would be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed to serve as deterrent to others. (NAN)

