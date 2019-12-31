Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Benue State Command have returned to God in worship and thanksgiving for as they celebrated the 2019 Christmas Carol Service in style.

It was a day the officers and men of the command dropped their guns and danced freely in praises to God who kept them throughout the year during the event which held at the Chapel of the NSCDC state Command in Makurdi.

Speaking on the topic “life of vision” and reading from Genesis 12:5, the guest speaker, Pastor Pius Ezekiel of Dunamis Church, Makurdi recalled how Abraham took his wife and his family to a land God promised to give him as much as he could see.

While describing vision as a picture of life’s destination, a clear picture of a preferred future, Pius added that, “What you don’t see, you can’t achieve, what you don’t picture, you can’t capture.

“Vision is the direction of life’s motion. Whatever you are seeing now is what would determine how you will end tomorrow. Vision is the fuel for motion (Habakkuk 2:2).

“Motion is never possible where vision is not available. The absence of vision is the abundance of starvation. Vision drives life, it impacts life, energy and enthusiasm. Life without vision equals age without change.”

On his part, Chaplain of the Benue State University Chapel, Revd. Fr. Pius Ajiki who was the fundraiser for the ongoing NSCDC chapel project, encouraged the people to give cheerfully towards the building of the House of God.

Also speaking, Deputy Commandant of Corps (DCC) Mijahloh Istakis who was the special guest of honor, commended the State Commandant, K A Isah for always harping on the need for all officers and men of the Command to pray.

Istakis noted the efforts of the Commandant in ensuring that the buildings for the chapel progresses despite being a Muslim and urged officers and men of Corps never to relent in prayers.

Highlight of the event was presentation of various songs by the NSCDC Choir even as prayers were offered for the country, the state and the Corps.