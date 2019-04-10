Sunday Ani

An officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr. Innocent Oshemi, guarding the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics (LADOL) Free Zone, has shot and killed a fellow officer and wounded a Korean staff, working at the fabrication and integration yard of the Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) located in the free zone.

The LADOL’s armed security guard went berserk around the SHI-MCI yard on Monday, killing his colleague during an argument, and shooting a Korean SHI-MCI employee operating a crane within the yard at the time.

According to a witness, the severally wounded Korean was, however, not involved in the original argument between the gunman and his colleague. After killing his colleague at about 1.53 pm, the officer made his way towards the exit of the SHI-MCI yard but was confronted by guards and other Korean SHI-MCI employees, who prevented him from leaving the yard.

Their bravery prevented the gunman from inflicting further harm on other employees within the free-zone. He was detained and taken into custody by Apapa police.

The Korean employee who was taken to hospital, underwent several hours of surgery, having suffered serious and life-changing injuries as a result of the incident.

Some workers at the free zone, who witnessed the incident, blamed it on poor management of LADOL as the Free Zone operator.

“LADOL armed guards are supposed to be properly trained to protect Nigerian and foreign workers. SHI-MCI had previously argued against having armed guards at the yard, as it posed unnecessary risk to employees due to insufficient training of guards,” a female employee volunteered.

In a statement issued yesterday, Samsung Heavy Industries Nigeria confirmed that one of its Korean employees has been critically injured after being shot by an armed guard from LADOL Free Zone, adding that it has arranged expert medical care for the employee.

“We give thanks to the quick-thinking and bravery of its employees, who apprehended the killer officer. Samsung will conduct a full investigation and demands answers from LADOL as to how this employee was screened, and what protection they can offer to workers within the LADOL Free Zone, who are now extremely concerned for their safety and welfare,” the company said.

Meanwhile, SHI-MCI has excused all its employees for work from yesterday and until further notice.

“SHI-MCI plans to issue a claim of damages and will request compensation on behalf of the victim as well as commercial loss,” the company added.