From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 10 suspects in three different locations across Benue State.

The suspects were apprehended for criminal conspiracy, vandalism, willful destruction of critical national assests and for being in possession of vandalized items.

Parading the suspects before newsmen on Wednesday evening at the state Command in Makurdi, State Commandant of NSCDC, Okeji Sule disclosed that they were arrested in Ako-Ivaan Village and Along Daudu Makurdi Road both in Human Local Government area as well as Akpa Mbajir in Tarka Local Government area of the state.

Okeji added that seven of the suspects would soon be charged to court while three others were still being investigated and would be charge to court at the end of the investigation.

“The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Benue State is determined to carry out the core mandate of the Corps and will leave no stone unturned in carrying out this responsibility,” the Commandant said.

He therefore advised youths to engage themselves in legitimate and productive ventures even as he warned vandals and criminal elements to steer clear of Benue.