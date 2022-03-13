From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has paraded 19 persons arrested with suspected illegally refined petroleum products.

The command also paraded two tankers and seven trucks filled with products.

NSCDC commandant in the state, Akinsanya Iskilu Abiodun paraded the suspects and exhibits in Asaba at the weekend, according to a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Emeka Peters.

Two of the suspects, 22-year old Odiaka Divine and 28-year old Monday Bakwana were arrested in Patani where they were conveying petroleum product suspected to be illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosine (DPK) in polythene sacks inside a Mercedes 817 mini truck.

The other 17 suspects were nabbed in Ozoro with the tankers and six trucks loaded with illegally refined petroleum products suspected to be AGO (diesel).

Mr. Peters gave the names and ages of the suspects as Zuhairu Muhammed, 32;

Masahudu Usman, 42; Zakari Kano, 35;

Alex A. M, 25; Dalamin Bako, 30; Gambo Abudlahi, 20; Muhammed Mamuda, 25;

Rabiu Saidu, 25; and Shuaibu A Shuaibu, 20.

Others are Abudlahi M. Adamu, 24;

Zakariya Haruna, 20; Abudlahi Sani, 22;

Salisu Abubakar, 27; Isa Haruna, 23;

Ibrahim Adamu, 25; Ali Usman, 25; and

Salisu Zakaria, 20.

Peters said the suspects would be charged to court at the end of investigation.

Assuring Deltans of the resilience and commitment of the NSCDC, the command maintained that “the fight against pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, general vandalism and all round criminality has been taken to an enviable and achievable pedestal in the state.

“In a professional and conscious steps to ride the state of vandalism, crime and criminality, Akinsanya warned and advice all criminals and enemies of the state to either repent or relocate hence, they will be brought to justice soon.