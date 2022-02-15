From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC has paraded nine suspects for various criminal offences.

The suspects included kidnapers who abducted a vehicle with 18 passengers, three suspects who were arrested for diversion and adulteration of a tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of petroleum products as well as those who were nabbed for criminal conspiracy and willfull destruction of critical national assets and infrastructure valued at over N20 million.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Parading the suspects at the state Command’s headquarters in Makurdi, the state capital, yesterday, NSCDC’s state Commandant, Dr. Philip Okoh, said the suspects were apprehended between February 4 and February 10, 2022, at different locations within the state. He explained that the suspected kidnappers identified as Sabastine Hidejime and Abraham Toryem had abducted a bus with 18 passengers on December 12, 2021.

“The bus took off from Artisan Market in Enugu, Enugu State on December 12, 2021, and was abducted with 18 passenger on board near Federal University, Wukari in Taraba State and was taken to Ukum LGA of Benue State.

Okoh said one of the kidnapped victims was later released after paying a ransom of N300,000, while the others were still in the custody of the abductors.

He said unknown to the suspects, the bank account that was used to collect the money was being tracked and as soon as the money was paid into it, the account was blocked and the matter reported to NSCDC.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

It was later to be discovered that the said account belonged to a POS operator who, out of ignorance, gave it to a customer to transfer the said money without knowing that it was for ransom.

Others who were paraded are Yaya Umal, Abubakar Sadik and Shittu Ismail who were arrested at Howe, Gwer East LGA with three tricks of railway materials.

The Command also paraded Adamu Baffa, Abubakar Usman and Usman Abbah who were arrested at Vandeikya LGA for being in possession of a tanker load of adulterated petroleum products.

Speaking to newsmen, all the suspects confessed to the various crimes and the roles each of them played either willfully or ignorantly.

The state NSCDC boss said all the suspects would be charged to court after completion of investigation into the various cases.