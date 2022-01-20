From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), has arrested a 26-year-old fake herbalist, Adeyemo Mufutau, for allegedly duping people under the guise of possessing spiritual powers to solve their problems.

The suspect was arrested with a 27-year-old man, Oladehi Hezekia, on Thursday, and paraded at the command headquarters of the NSCDC, Osogbo.

The Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Ocheja Emmanuel, while parading the suspects, disclosed that they were arrested on Monday, 17th January, 2022, at Ile-Ife.

Speaking with newsmen after his parade, Mufutau said he ventured into the illicit business due to financial difficulty.

He confessed to have swindle many people adding that his last victim was a woman who wanted her business to boom.

“I learnt furniture making after my secondary school but when I didn’t get money to start up my own shop, I decided to engage in illegal activities.

“I was into Yahoo Yahoo business before I learnt the act of obtaining money fraudulently through a brother who reside beside my house in Ile-Ife.

“I’ve known Hezekiah since childhood and we do the business together. What we normally do is to call our victims on phone and pretend as an old herbalist man who can solve their problems.

“My last victim wanted her business to boom and I told her to send money to my account promising to prepare a charm that will attract more customers to her shop.”