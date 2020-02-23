A female personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Lagos State, Insp. Basirat Olaonipekun, has died a day after writing her promotion examination.

NSCDC Spokesperson in Lagos, Kehinde Bada, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Bada said Olanipekun died on Saturday after writing the examination at the Ikeja Police Collage on Friday.

“She was ill and came for the promotion examination. It happened after the examination, she collapsed and was rushed to the police hospital at the College where she was treated but later died,” Bada said.

The spokesperson said the NECDC personnel had been buried according to Islamic rites.

She said the commandant, Mr Ayinla Adeyinka, expressed NSCDC’s condolences and prayed that God would give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable lose. (NAN)