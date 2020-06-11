The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo on Thursday pledged improved and sustained synergy with the Police Command in the state in fighting crime and criminality.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Makinde Ayinla, made the pledge when he received the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Johnson Kokumo, on a courtesy visit.

Ayinla said that internal security could not be taken away from the police as it was the leading internal security agency in the country.

He said that in view of this, the NSCDC was ready to complement the police through synergy and collaboration.

Ayinla said that the relationship of the CP, who held the same post in the state from 2017 and 2018, with other security agencies, was cordial.

He explained that this was because the commissioner of police ensured that all security agencies were on top of their game in securing lives and property i the state.

Earlier, Kokumo said that he visited the command to seek enhanced, improved and sustained synergy with the command in tackling crime and criminality in the state.

The commissioner of police noted that no security agency could police the society alone.

He said that in view of this, NSCDC should be seen as a partner with the police that discharges its statutory duties seemlessly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the occasion, the NSCDC commandant handed over a kidnap suspect arrested by the command to the police commissioner. (NAN)