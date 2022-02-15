From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Mixed reactions have continue to trail the purported attack on the former governor of Osun State and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, in Osogbo, on Monday evening.

It was gathered that the gunshot that caused commotion were shot by security details of Aregbesola at Old-garage, Osogbo, around 6:40pm after he left Ijebu-Jesa where he announced the former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Fatai Adeoti, as the governorship candidate that will represent his faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming gubernatorial election.

The gunshot caused panic as residents ran away, leaving the market and the area deserted immediately.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olawale Olokode, described it as conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the spokesperson of the command, Yemisi Opalola, Olokode alleged that the minister was moving with security and some unidentified thugs when the incident happened.

“At about 1730hrs, the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, was moving in convoy of personnel of NSCDC, Correctional Service, immigration, as well as some unidentified armed people, suspected to be political thugs along Orisumbare/MDS road, Osogbo

“Suddenly, some of the security efforts of the Minister started shooting sporadically into the air without any provocation not attack, thereby causing members of the public to scamper for their safety.

“Thirteen empty shells of G-3, assault and AK-47 rifles were recovered along the road after the Minister’s departure.

“No casualty however recorded. The report is still sketchy. Full report will follow at the end of investigation. Meanwhile, situation is under close monitoring. Normalcy has returned.”

In contrary, the Osun Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Commandant Emmanuel Ocheja, claimed that the incident happened around 1840hrs.

In a statement made available to the Journalists by the spokesperson of the command, Atanda Olabisi, the NSCDC alleged that it was an attack on Aregbesola.

“Unknown hoodlums attacked the convoy of the former Governor of Osun State and Minister, Federal Ministry of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Monday at about 1840hrs around Old Garage area in Osogbo, the State Capital.

“However, the security details of the Minister were able to disperse the hoodlums and bring normalcy to the area.

“Osun State is a peaceful state and the command will continue to render excellent and all–inclusive security services in the State, in line with the statutory mandates and functions of the Corps. Professionalism and impartiality is the watchword of NSCDC at all times,” the statement added.