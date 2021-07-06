From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has expressed its readiness to combat crime in the South West geo political zone.

The zonal Commander of the corps in charge of Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States, Adeyinka Fasiu Ayinla gave the assurance during a meeting with officers of the corps in Ondo State.

The NSCDC boss also reiterated the need for an improved, credible and proactive intelligence gathering in order to curtail the overwhelming rate of crime in the country.

He said the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi is determined to revamp, rejuvenate and reposition the Corps to an enviable position to meet up with the international standard.

The NSCDC Zonal Commander, also enjoined members of the public to volunteer useful information to his men in order for them to carry out their duties.

He disclosed that Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States under his watch will soon launch operation Rapid Response Squad to combat crime in the states.

He therefore called for the support of the government and other critical stakeholders in the states to ensure successful take off of the operation.