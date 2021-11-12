From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

In line with the provision of the NSCDC Act, 2003 as amended in 2007, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has issued 26 operation licenses to new private guard practitioners.

The event which took place at the Corps National Headquarter, Abuja, was carried out after the successful firms scaled the hurdles of scrutiny and screening by the Corps and other concerned security agencies.

In a statement issued by

DCC Olusola Odumosu,

Director, Public Relations, the NSCDC boss, admonished the new operatives to maximize the opportunity of the license approval to contribute their quota to the existing internal security architecture through value added operation and professional conduct aimed at proffering solution to the myriads of contemporary security challenges the country is facing today.

Speaking through the Ag. DCG Nnamdi Nwiyi in charge of Crisis and Disaster Management who represented him at the event, the CG congratulated the new entrants into the private security industry and reminded them of the huge role they have to play in combating insecurity without breaching any extant regulations.

He impressed it on them as stakeholders in the fight against crime and criminality in the country to provide credible information and intelligence to the Corps and other security agencies so that crime could be nipped in the bud.

As the sole regulator of the sector, Dr Audi warned the private Guard Company operatives to abstain from illegal duties, possession of fire arms under any guise and the use of any uniform similar to that of an existing security agency.

He reiterated that the Corps has initiated a data profiling system to sanitize the sector by preventing the enlistment of miscreants, hoodlums, vagabonds, foreigners and other polarizing figures that may network within terror elements to compromise the country’s peace and security.

According to the CG “As the nation grapples with the challenges of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and asymmetric warfare from invisible enemies among others, the quest to make a difference in this sector must drive you to advance our internal security nationwide.

“You must give your best and work in synergy with the Corps to promote internal security while at the same time leveraging on your grassroot disposition and the application of modern technology to address some seemingly intractable security problems”.

Dr Audi further appealed to the various operators to look seriously into the welfare of their guards in order to discourage them from compromising standards.

