Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commenced investigations to fish out those behind fake messages being sent to unsuspecting candidates who had applied for employment in the organisation to send their names for replacement and report for training.

The NSCDC said there is no replacement taking place in the Corps and the fraudulent messages neither emanated from the Corps nor the Civil Defence, Immigration, Fire and Correctional Services Board which is saddled with the sole responsibility of recruitment into the Corps.



A statement issued in Abuja yesterday by Emmanuel Okeh (DCC), Civil Defence Public Relations Officer (CDPRO), warned applicants to disregard the fake messages as names of successful candidates would be published in the conventional newspaper on the next step to take.



He therefore urged the populace not to respond to any message online as the Corps is yet to shortlist names of would be candidates considering the numbers that applied and at the appropriate time shortlisted candidates will be notified.

The CDPRO said “however, the Corps is warning those involved in this deceptive fraudsters to desist henceforth as investigation is on-going to fish out these criminal elements in order to face the full wrath of the law.

“It is imperative for interested applicants to be wary of mischievous messages circulating or being sent to them via the social media platforms and the internet. The aim of the unscrupulous elements who perpetrate this deception online is to defraud the applicants who had registered for recruitment into the Corps.”

He said the NSCDC has been inundated with barrage of calls from applicants who received fake messages to report for training with regards to the last online recruitment registration.

Okeh stated “we wish to disclaim any form of message being sent to unsuspecting candidates to send their names for replacement, check for their names online and report for training. There is no replacement taking place in the Corps. The fraudulent messages neither emanate from the Corps nor the Civil Defence, Immigration, Fire and Correctional Services Board which is saddled with the sole responsibility of recruitment into the Corps.”