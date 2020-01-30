Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kebbi State Command said that the command recorded 2,360 criminal and civil cases in 2019. The NSCDC Commandant in the State, Mr. Sammani Muhammed Ringim, in an interview yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, said that 1,034 of the cases were criminal, while 1,326 were civil ones.

According to him: “The cases included: theft, burglary, vandalism, fraud, forgery, drug abuse, rape, breach of trust, among others, which were transferred to intelligence and investigation department.

“While the Peace and Conflict Resolution unit cases included: family disputes, debts, breach of contractual agreement, land and tenancy disputes, among others, across the state,” he said.

Ringim said that the legal department of the command prosecuted 812 cases of the across the 21 local government areas in the state and commended the efforts of NSCDC personnel and the public for their cooperation and support. Similarly, the DC in-charge of anti- vandalism Department of the command, Mr Sani Anaruwa, said that the department prevented fuel diversion and vandalism of electricity facilities worth millions of naira in the state.

“We arrested a vehicle conveying 29 bags of foreign rice and transferred them to Nigeria Customs Service in the state. We arrested three suspected fraudsters who specialized in defrauding public along Kangiwa – Niger Republic border in Kangiwa Local Government Area of the state, all in the period,” Anaruwa added.