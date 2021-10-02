From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has alerted the public of one unmarked Bajaj motorcycle recovered from a bush path at Ora Ayegbami, Obbo lle in Ekiti Local Government Area of the State.

The PRO of the NSCDC in Kwara State Babawale Zaid Afolabi made this known in a release made available to the newsmen in ilorin on Saturday.

According to him,”the okada might have been stole from somewhere or used to perpetrate criminal act before it was eventually abandoned..

“On Saturday 02/10/2021 at about 0820 in the morning, our officers from Araromi Opin Ekiti Division were on a routine patrol when they were alerted to an unregistered Bajaj motor bike which was parked along a foot path at Ora Ayegbami/ Obbo lle axis” Babawale narrated.

According to the CDPRO the NSCDC searched the entire surroundings where the bike was parked with nobody in sight and the okada has been taken to the Araromi Opin Ekiti Divisional office of the civil defence while further investigations are ongoing.

In the meantime, Babawale has explained that whoever is looking for a bajaj motorcycle to visit NSCDC office with details and valid proof of ownership.

