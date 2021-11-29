From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

It was the timely intervention of the patrol team of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, that saved two suspected phone thieves from being lynched by an irate mob at the Challenge area of the state capital on Monday.

According to a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Ilorin by the NSCDC spokesman in Kwara State Babawale Zaid Afolabi on Monday, the duo of Yusuf Aboderin 32 and Mustapha Fatai 28 made a futile attempt to steal a phone belonging to one Olatunji Akibu who boarded the same minibus locally known as Korope with them from Oja to Olunlade.

However, ” Luck ran out of the two as they attempt to steal the phone of the complainant who raised alarm which attracted the passers-by and resulted in the beating of the two suspects before the timely arrival of our patrol team who rescued them from the mob” Babawale narrated.

The CDPRO stressed further that the two suspects who claimed to be surveyor and bricklayer respectively have confessed to having made attempt to steal the phone but blamed it on the handwork of the devil.

In the meantime, the state Commandant Iskilu Ayinla Makinde has been briefed of the incident and has ordered full investigations after which the suspects will be charged to court.

