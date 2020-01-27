Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has revealed the name of the jubilant officer who killed the Action Alliance (AA) senatorial candidate, Ndubuisi Emenike, with his celebratory shot at the victory party of APC candidate in Okigwe North federal constituency in Imo State, Princes Mariam Onuoha.

According to the state commandant of NSCDC, Raji Ibrahim, the officer who allegedly killed the politician, apparently through an accidental discharge was AC 1 Sidney, Ogundoro.