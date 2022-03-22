Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kaduna State Command, says it is reviewing measures to protect gas pipeline from being vandalised in the state.

NSCDC Commandant in the state, Dr Godwin Miebi, said this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Habeeb Badamasi.

Miebi attributed the review to the directive by the NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr Ahmed Audi, that state commands should ensure the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure (CNAI).

“The command has reviewed its measures in protecting Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project and those involved in its execution.

Miebi said that the personnel deployed for the safety of materials and security of experts were split into four teams for effective operation.

He said that the 24-hour operation would require all-round protection, adding that the command was doing its best.

The commandant explained that while some personnel were charged with the responsibility of protecting experts from being attacked, others were to provide cover for the right of way at welding sites.

He also said that some personnel were deployed to be on standby duty, while the last team was charged with clearing operations.

Miebi urged the operatives not to leave any stone unturned to ensure the success of the operation.

“The command cannot afford to perform differently because we are known for effective discharge of our duties. I encourage you all to redouble your efforts in order to justify the confidence reposed in you,” he said. (NAN)