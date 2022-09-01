The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Zamfara Command, has urged journalists to support the corps and other security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

The state NSCDC Commandant, Athanasius Spark, made the appeal when received officials of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara Council, on Wednesday in Gusau.

The commandant said the media play very critical role in peace building, including promoting the courage and sacrifices of security operatives in the frontline.

Spark, therefore, advised journalists to stop the habit of running reports that were promotional to bandits and other criminals.

The NSCDC commandant said as the Fourth Estate of the Realm, it behoves on journalists to be professional, patriotic and responsible, and not engage in reportage that undermine peace and security.

Earlier, the state NUJ Chairman, Ibrahim Maizare said the visit was to build on existing relationship between the union and the NSCDC command

Maizare tasked security agencies on timely release of information to the media to avoid speculation and circulation of fake news capable of undermining the peace of the peace. (NAN)