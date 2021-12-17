The Borno Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has seized 320 herds of cattle for destroying farmland in Molai village near Maiduguri.

The State Commandant, Mr Musa Farouk, made this known to newsmen on Friday in Maiduguri.

Farouk said the herders escaped but the command was in touch with the leader of herdsmen in the area, known as Ardo, to get the owners to pay for the damaged produce.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He said the command and other security agencies would not tolerate actions that could lead to famers/herders clash in Borno.

Farouk also announced the arrest of other suspects, comprising two persons who raped minors, two for vandalizing government properties, one for vandalizing a transformer, and one other for land scam.

“Investigation is still ongoing after which they will be charged to court.

“While thanking the Borno Government for its support to security agencies in the state, I want to assure that the NSCDC will continue to do its best in collaboration with other security agencies to rid the state of criminals.

“I want to urge the public to continue to be more security conscious and give us the needed support to succeed particularly during the festive period,” Farouk said. (NAN)

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .